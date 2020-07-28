Namibia: Virus Shuts National Council Down

Staff members of the National Council will be working from home after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement released today, secretary to the council Tousy Namiseb said staff will not be working at the offices for the next 14 days.

All buildings and surrounds will be disinfected tomorrow morning, Namiseb said.

Staff will return to the premises on 10 August unless otherwise advised.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will re-evaluate in close consultation with the ministry of health after 14 days," he said.

According to an internal memo sent to staff, they are advised to present themselves to any health facility for testing as part of contact tracing.