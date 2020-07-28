Namibia: //Kharas Council Offices Closed

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The //Kharas Regional Council offices including those of the education directorate in Keetmanshoop were temporarily closed as of Monday.

The council's chairperson, Jan Scholtz, said on Monday the decision came after one of the council employees' spouse tested positive for coronavirus last Friday.

The affected staff member was immediately put under quarantine, said Scholtz.

"Since the staff member was at work on Friday, the entire council offices will be disinfected, thus affecting normal contact service delivery," he said.

According to Scholtz, normal services at the office will resume on Friday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.