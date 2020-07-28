Namibia: //Kharas Council Offices Closed

The //Kharas Regional Council offices including those of the education directorate in Keetmanshoop were temporarily closed as of Monday.

The council's chairperson, Jan Scholtz, said on Monday the decision came after one of the council employees' spouse tested positive for coronavirus last Friday.

The affected staff member was immediately put under quarantine, said Scholtz.

"Since the staff member was at work on Friday, the entire council offices will be disinfected, thus affecting normal contact service delivery," he said.

According to Scholtz, normal services at the office will resume on Friday.