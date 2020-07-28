Namibia: Geingob Urges Rival 'Teams' to Bury Hatchet

President Hage Geingob has called for the immediate end of 'Team Harambee' and 'Team Swapo' rivalry and called for members to "come back home".

Geingob made these comments yesterday at the closing ceremony of Swapo's introspection in Windhoek.

Geingob's tenure at the helm of the ruling party has been dominated by allegations of chronic corruption and revenge politics.

His party slate known as Team Harambee is accused of ascending to political power through Fishrot funds laundered from the fishing industry.

Geingob's victorious slate at the 2017 congress included vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and her deputy Marco Hausiku.

Former prime minister Nahas Angula, Jerry Ekandjo and Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana were part of the Team Swapo.

Geingob hinted yesterday that slate politics affected the performance at elections.

"Team Harambee and Team Swapo must seize," he said.

The president appeared to shift blame from his faction saying "Team Harambee was dissolved in 2017 and it is dead".

He said the introspection meeting challenged them to deal with the recurrent ghost of tribalism and factionalism, which undermines our cohesion as a party, and their ability to focus entirely on service delivery.

The president warned yesterday that some members joined the party for their own benefit.

"Some comrades are abandoning solidarity and sacrifice because they look at the Swapo party in terms of what they should gain and not what they should give to the party," he added.

Geingob also spoke about corruption in the party.

"Corruption undermines the values and principles of solidarity, freedom and social justice, for which many sacrificed their lives," he said.

The president said the introspection meeting challenged them to deal with the pressing question of youth unemployment and inclusion at different levels.

"Our demographics are changing and we have to expand opportunities for young people by ensuring better quality services to scholarship holders and facilities in the education sector," he said.