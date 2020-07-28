Namibia: Oceana Declares N$1 Per Share Dividend

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

Lucky Star canned fish owners Oceana Group Limited announced on Monday afternoon that they will pay a N$1 per share interim dividend for the 2020 financial year.

This follows an announcement early in June that the company would defer the dividend, pending a review.

In the announcement made on the Namibian Stock Exchange, the company said after due consideration, an interim dividend of 100 cents per share would be paid on 17 August this year.

The last day to trade for this dividend is 11 August 2020, and the 100 cents are 23 cents less than interim dividend declared last year and will be paid out of current earnings.

As per today's closing prices, Oceana started off the week with a closing price of N$72,51 per share.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

