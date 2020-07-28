Namibia: Annual Kapana Cook-Off Competition Officially Launched

27 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Nedbank Kapana Cook Off Competition was officially launched last week in Windhoek. The launch event saw members of the media battle it out to be crowned the Nedbank Media Kapana Cook Off winner.

Speaking at the event, Nedbank Communications Manager and Official Spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk said, "Our aim was largely to celebrate excellence in this field, to spur on our endemic entrepreneurial spirit, as well as to foster a spirit of unity by celebrating something that all Namibians can relate to. The accolades that Nedbank Namibia has received as a consequence of our involvement, has been marked, and certainly exceeded our initial expectations."

Nedbank Namibia has continuously invested in the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition, and these investments (topping N$500k in 2019) stretch beyond mere tokenism.

By partnering with like-minded organisations, including the Namibia Chefs Association, we wish to give credence to this uniquely Namibian delicacy and grow its popularity beyond its current societal confines. Our ultimate objectives thus is that kapana will transcend any prejudicial inhibitors and become popular at all walks of life in Namibia. We do believe that the involvement of the NCA has seen kapana make its way onto menus

Bakpro with their slogan "Bake with confidence" is also a proud sponsor of the Nedbank Kapana Cook Off Competition 2020. Since vetkoek and kapana go together so well, it only make sense to collaborate with the company that boasts of baking the best vetkoek in town.

Adens Kamwi, Corporate Brand Manager at Namib Mills said: "We are proud to be both associated and sponsoring the Nedbank Kapana event in their endeavours to empower young and upcoming entrepreneurs with a total sponsorship of N$100,000."

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off has created very successful entrepreneurs, with the 2018 winner Sakeus Kateya, being perhaps the most successful in this field.

Now employing at least five people, Sakeus has acquired an additional food trailer and is making steady progress to entrench his brand as a kapana champion. The winner of the competition walks away with about N$100,000 worth of prizes.

Entries have officially opened on Saturday, 25 July. The regional rounds will take place in Ongwediva on Wednesday, 26 August, in Windhoek on Saturday, September 12, and in Walvis Bay on Saturday, 26 September. The final will take place Saturday, October 24 in Windhoek.

Entries for the 2020 Nedbank Kapana Competition will be available from all Nedbank Branches country-wide.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.