Namibia: Govt Gets Tough On Alcohol Sales

The government has introduced stern regulations on the sale of alcohol, with nightclubs, casinos, gambling houses and entertainment centres expected to be allowed to sell liquor between 12h00 and 22h00 only, from Monday to Saturday.

This is according to the latest stage 4 state of emergency regulations amended last week and released on Friday.

The minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga, announced this on Thursday at a briefing on the latest Cabinet decisions.

The Erongo region will now be permitted to buy and sell alcohol between 12h00 and 18h00 on weekdays and between 09h00 and 13h00 on Saturdays.

This will be on a takeaway basis only, except for hotels and restaurants.

Mushelenga said the Cabinet approved of operating hours for all liquor outlets in other regions to be from 09h00 to 18h00 on weekdays, and from 09h00 to 13h00 on Saturdays - also on a takeaway basis, excluding hotels and restaurants.

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited on Sundays and public holidays.

The government initially allowed nightclubs, entertainment centres, casinos and gambling houses to operate during their normal hours, but this has now been restricted to no later than 21h00.

According to the regulations, anyone who contravenes or fails to comply with the above commits an offence and is on conviction liable to a fine of N$2 000 or six months' imprisonment, or both.

Moreover, an authorised officer may, without a warrant, seize any liquor that is suspected to have been sold or has been purchased in contravention of the regulations.

The amended regulations come after a surge in Covid-19 cases, with a total of 1 775 confirmed cases as of yesterday, and eight deaths.

This is according to minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula, who announced 88 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Namibia yesterday recorded three new recoveries, bringing the total to number of recoveries to 75.

Windhoek has been reporting a number of community transmissions, with informal areas not spared.

Goreangab, Havana and Okahandja Park all present with cases with no travel history.

Meanwhile, Walvis Bay continues to record the highest number of cases daily, with the latest death recorded at the town.

Shangula yesterday said the new death involves a 47-year-old male with known underlying medical conditions.

He said the man was admitted to Walvis Bay State Hospital last Tuesday.

"His results came out on 23 July. He was transferred to a private hospital and died shortly after being admitted to the intensive care unit. We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, to the Walvis Bay community and to the nation at large," he said.

