Namibia: Young Buchters' Classroom Safety Assured By Ports Authority Donation

27 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Three primary schools in Lüderitz last week received and array of safety material and equipment to help the learners prepare to return to face to face teaching within the permitted guidelines. The large donation came from the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) in addition to the more than N$1.5 million the authority has already contributed to help fight Covid-19 at community level.

Some 1300 Grade 0 to 3 learners at Helene van Rhijn, Diaz Primary and Nautilus Primary will benefit from the large consignment of face shields, sanitiser and spray bottles, together valued at over N$50,000. The donation was received on behalf of the schools by the Lüderitz Mayor, Her Worship Brigitte Fredericks.

Caption: The Mayor of Lüderitz, Her Worship Brigitte Fredericks (seated) received a consignment of safety material and equipment from the Namibian Ports Authority for use by learners in three Buchter primary schools. Standing, from the left, are Johannes Isaaks, a member of the Working Committee of the Namport Social Investment Fund, Mr Jakob van Rooyen, Principal of Nautilus Primary School, Ms Esme Cloete, Principal of Helene Van Rhijn Primary School, Mr Max Kooper, Lüderitz Port Manager and Mr Glenn Rispel, Deputy Principal of Nautilus Primary School.

