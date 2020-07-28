Nigeria: Obiano Suspends Anambra Monarch

28 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

Awka — The Anambra State Governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, has suspended the Traditional Ruler of Ukwulu Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, Igwe Peter Uyanwa.

Uyanwa, who is the monarch of the community, was also suspended as the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Anambra Central Senatorial Zone.

His suspension was disclosed yesterday to THISDAY by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, who explained that the action was based on several petitions by the people of the community and beyond against the monarch.

A release that was issued by Adinuba reads: "Following a series of petitions against the traditional ruler of Ukwulu in Njikoka Local Government Area from many people in Ukwulu and elsewhere who want to forestall an impending huge crisis in the community, the Anambra State Government has decided to suspend Mr. Peter Uyanwa as the Igwe of Ukwulu for one year with effect from Friday, July 24, 2020, in the first instance.

"His Certificate of Recognition as Igwe is also withdrawn with immediate effect. Consequently, Chief Uyanwa can no longer function as the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, Anambra Central Zone.

"These actions have been taken in the public interest. The appropriate security agencies have been notified."

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

