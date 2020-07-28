Nigeria: DHQ Warns Soldiers Against Mutiny, Unconstitutional Acts

Abuja — The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Monday warned members of the armed forces against involvement in any act of disloyalty, mutiny and unconstitutional acts.

It also condemned a call by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Mr. Chidi Chukwuani, for the "Rawlings treatment," to be replicated in Nigeria in view of the endemic corruption in the country.

Former president of Ghana, Mr. Jerry Rawlings, had on June 4, 1979, accused the then government of General Frederick Akuffo of corruption and subsequently rounded up senior military officers, including three former heads of state - Generals Akuffo, Ignatius Acheampong and Afrifa for trial.

They were subsequently executed by firing squad.

The DHQ, in a statement, said it was not taking the call for granted as it was targeted at the military.

It said the call was "inciting and instigative."

It said the NDP chairman was calling for "a combination of unpopular acts of insurrection and mutiny, which cannot be taken for granted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria."

The statement signed by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. John Enenche, reminded military personnel of the consequences of such an action.

Eneche said: "While the Defence Headquarters does not wish to take issues in any way, it is instructive to observe that this unguided utterance targeted at the Nigerian military is inciting and instigative.

"What Chidi Chukwuani is calling for is a combination of unpopular acts of insurrection and mutiny, which cannot be taken for granted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

"Consequently, I am directed by the High Command of the Nigerian military to let the general public know and remind personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria that all officers and men of the Nigerian military swore to an oath of allegiance to be totally loyal to the civil authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and protect the constitution. This translates to unalloyed loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief and full subordination to the civil authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

The DHQ urged all officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to continue to abide by the constitution and to suppress insurrection and assist civil authorities to restore order.

It stated: "All officers and men of the Nigerian Military are further reminded of offences contained in Armed Forces Act CAP A20, The laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which include among others; Mutiny in Sections 52 and 53, which if committed are punishable.

"I am to further directed, to state clearly and unequivocally that the Nigerian military is a force that is in consonance with all global best practices and cannot be misguided by any individual or group.

"And for the avoidance of doubt, the Armed Forces of Nigeria are totally loyal to the President and Commander-in-Chief and fully subordinated to the civil authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

DSS Alleges Plans to Destabilise Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) said it had uncovered plans by some persons and groups to destabilise the country.

The DSS, in a statement in Abuja by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Peter Afunanya, identified those behind the alleged plot to include some prominent persons and socio-cultural groups.

It stated: "Some prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups have resorted to divisive acts through inciting statements aimed at pitting individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another. The service is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors.

"Consequently, it warns that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.

"In this regard, it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved.

"The service reiterates its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem."

The DSS urged law-abiding citizens to disregard the antics of those it labelled as agents of destabilisation and to report criminals and other agents of violence to security agencies.