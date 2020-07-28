South Africa: The Quest for Healthcare Equity and a Sustainable Future for Our Species - Part 2

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic is a major tipping point in an increasingly unstable world. Now more than ever, we must recognise that our health and the long-term survival of our species are dependent on our interconnectedness. We need to urgently catalyse a peaceful, ecologically safe trajectory towards a more sustainable future with the progressive reduction of global inequities in wealth and health. This is the second of a two-part series looking at the impact of Covid-19 on healthcare systems.

See Part 1 The cruel loneliness of death in isolation, and the enormous stress on healthcare workers

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed multiple deficiencies in healthcare systems and in governance worldwide, as well as providing a new focus on suffering and the shame associated with long-neglected discriminatory processes contributing to a wide spectrum of human vulnerability. In addition to radically changing all aspects of our lives today, it is reshaping the future to an undetermined extent.

Given the precipitousness and magnitude of the impact on the economy and on deeply entrenched lifestyles, many lavish and associated with extreme entitlements, a return to the prior status quo is at worst unlikely, and at best will be long delayed. The "new normal" of our...