South Africa: How Rugby Legend Broadhurst Cona Beat Covid-19

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Siyabonga Kamnqa for Spotlight

In his illustrious rugby career, Broadhurst (Broadness) Cona learned to fight hard on the field and never give up until the final whistle. It is this spirit that the legend from Langa brought to another fight - surviving Covid-19 as a 73-year-old.

Former rugby player Broadhurst Cona laughs heartily when we ask about the confusion around his name - he is often referred to as Broadness.

"You see. That's an apartheid fault. I was named Broadhurst by my father. But when it came to applying for my 'dompas', someone decided to misspell my name or deliberately refer to me as 'Broadness'," he says with a chuckle.

Rugby legend Broadhurst Cona tested positive for Covid-19 three months ago.(Photo: Nasief Manie / Spotlight)

Cona was a prop in the black SA rugby squad, SAARB, in the 1970s and played against the Italian national team abroad and against France in South Africa.

Cona tested positive for Covid-19 three months ago.

Sitting on the sofa in his daughter Kholiswa's three-bedroom house in Langa outside Cape Town, Cona tells Spotlight about his struggle with the virus and his years of playing rugby.

Broadhurst Cona speaks fondly of his days as a rugby player in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.