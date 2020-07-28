South Africa: How Rugby Legend Broadhurst Cona Beat Covid-19

analysis

In his illustrious rugby career, Broadhurst (Broadness) Cona learned to fight hard on the field and never give up until the final whistle. It is this spirit that the legend from Langa brought to another fight - surviving Covid-19 as a 73-year-old.

Former rugby player Broadhurst Cona laughs heartily when we ask about the confusion around his name - he is often referred to as Broadness.

"You see. That's an apartheid fault. I was named Broadhurst by my father. But when it came to applying for my 'dompas', someone decided to misspell my name or deliberately refer to me as 'Broadness'," he says with a chuckle.

Rugby legend Broadhurst Cona tested positive for Covid-19 three months ago.(Photo: Nasief Manie / Spotlight)

Cona was a prop in the black SA rugby squad, SAARB, in the 1970s and played against the Italian national team abroad and against France in South Africa.

Cona tested positive for Covid-19 three months ago.

Sitting on the sofa in his daughter Kholiswa's three-bedroom house in Langa outside Cape Town, Cona tells Spotlight about his struggle with the virus and his years of playing rugby.

Broadhurst Cona speaks fondly of his days as a rugby player in the...