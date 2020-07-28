Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 648 to 41,180

28 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 648 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 41,180 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 180 new cases; Plateau, 148; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 44; Ondo, 42; Kwara, 38; Rivers, 32; Oyo, 29; Kaduna, 21; Osun, 20; Edo and Ogun, 17 each; Ekiti, 11; Kano, Benue and Delta, nine each; Niger, seven; Gombe, three; while Borno, Bauchi and Imo recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 41,180 cases of COVID-19. 18,203 patients have been discharged, while 860 persons have died."

