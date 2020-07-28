Nigeria: Govt Extends Ease of Lockdown By One Week

28 July 2020
The federal government has extended the phase two of the ease of lockdown in the country by another one week.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed this yesterday during the PTF briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

"We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the Sixth Interim Report and recommendations for the next steps had commenced. The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process.

"It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid El-Kabir) festivities which coincide with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July 2020 till Thursday, 6th August 2020.

"It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines until that date.

"Considering the importance of international air travel to the economy, the PTF and the aviation sector are working hard to fast track the reopening of the international airspace.

"Most importantly, the arrival protocols for passengers on inbound flights are being firmed up for seamless testing and detection. Relevant MDAs will be holding further consultations.

"The COVID-19 remains very virulent and very dangerous," he said.

The PTF chairman, however, appealed to Nigerians to comply with the precautionary guidelines and measures put in place.

"If you do not need to go outside your home, please stay indoors. Avoid large gatherings and observe all the measures," he noted.

