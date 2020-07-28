South Africa: Sisulu, Plato Seek Lasting Solutions to Cape Town Land Invasions

28 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, is expected to meet with the City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Dan Plato, today to consolidate a plan aimed at addressing the housing challenges currently facing the city.

The meeting follows a meeting held on Monday, where Sisulu met with Police Minister Bheki Cele, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille, to devise a plan to address the challenges facing people in the city.

The meeting also comes just few days after the Minister's meeting with community leaders in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas to understand the causes of the recent unrest in the City of Cape Town.

Since this meeting, Sisulu has been consulting with various stakeholders in order to address the causes of invasions and evictions.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sisulu emphasised that they will, together, have to find the lasting solutions to the problems.

"We have a responsibility to address lawlessness and restore order in the City of Cape Town. Violence will never be an answer to any unfortunate situation we find ourselves in presently. We equally have a responsibility to be proactive in addressing landlessness," Sisulu said.

