South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Lydenburg SAPS

28 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
All communities serviced by the Lydenburg SAPS are advised that the Community Service Centre of the station has been temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Mashishing Satellite Station in Mashishing township.

To access services, the community can call (013) 234 6359, alternatively the community can also contact the Visible Policing Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Sampson Sibiya at 071 181 2952 or the Station Commander, Colonel Lota Motsileng at 082 943 5588.

The telephone lines at Lydenburg Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally on Thursday 30 July 2020. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise.

