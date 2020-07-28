South Africa: The Pink Line - the World's Queer Frontiers, the New Book From Mark Gevisser

analysis

From refugees in South Africa to activists in Egypt, transgender women in Russia and transitioning teens in the American Mid-West, Mark Gevisser's The Pink Line folds the intimate stories of individuals, families and communities into a definitive account of how the world has changed so dramatically in just a decade.

Mark Gevisser's new book follows protagonists from nine countries all over the globe to tell the story of how "LGBT Rights" became one of the world's new human rights frontiers in the second decade of the twenty-first century.

This eye-opening book is crafted out of six years of research and reveals a troubling new global equation that has come into play: while same-sex marriage and gender transition are now celebrated in some parts of the world, laws to criminalise homosexuality and gender non-conformity have been strengthened in others.

The Pink Line is a work of great scope and wonderful storytelling by the winner of the Alan Paton Award; a groundbreaking account of how issues of sexuality and gender identity divide and unite the world today.

***

A Debt to Love

"Gays Engage!"

This was the front-page headline of the Nation newspaper, from the central African country of Malawi, on Sunday,...