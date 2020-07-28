Nigeria: Some Persons Making Moves "To Destabilize Nigeria" - SSS

The State Security Service (SSS) said it has uncovered plans by some unnamed persons and groups taking advantage of the insecurity in the country to destabilize it.

The unnamed persons and groups are made up of prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups, the secret police said in a statement published by PRNigeria and signed its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

Mr Afunanya said plans have been hatched by the said people to use divisive acts and inciteful statement to pit Nigerians against themselves.

He said the service is aware of the plans and the sponsors of those using the "latest developments in parts of the country" to cause violence.

It is unclear what latest developments Mr Afunanya referred to, but some parts of Nigeria have seen a spate of killings in recent weeks.

Asides from the unabating banditry attacks in the north-western part of the country, Kaduna inclusive, the southern part of the state has also reported a series of ethnic clashes that have killed many.

Read the security outfit's statement below:

DSS Warns against Plan to Destabilize Nigeria The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered plans by some persons and groups desirous of taking advantage of latest developments in parts of the country to destabilize it.

Some prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups have resorted to divisive acts through inciting statements aimed at pitting individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Service is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors. Consequently, it warns that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.

In this regard, it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved.

The Service reiterates its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem. Law abiding citizens are urged to go about their normal businesses and disregard the antics of agents of destabilization.

They should, however, avail the Service and related agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters