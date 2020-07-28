Malawi: Tonse Govt Starts 4th Phase of Transition to Last 40 Days - Chakwera Says 'Clear the Rubble' Mission On Course

Tonse Alliance led government has clocked 30 days in power and President Lazarus Chakwera says his core mission to "clear the rubble" of corruption within the government is on course as they start the fourth phase of transition which he said will last for 40 days.

In a statement released on Tuesday, President Chakwera says his government has completed three of the five phases of transitions, saying the first phase was swearing-in and inauguration .

Chakwera said that phase involved among others, clearing "the rubble of cadets and the state filt" at the presidential palace, which he said they will do across the state machinery.

The President said he also had to suspend politically compromised boards of parastatals until audits are done.

He said his regular radio address is aimed at enhancing transparency and advance the Tonse vision of a new Malawi, beginning with his anti-corruption drive, which he said is already bearing fruit "as law enforcement agencies are finally enjoying the independence they need to crack down on looters without fear of political interference or reprisals."

The Malawi leader said he has appointed new heads of departments and the initial batch of chief advisors to help him manage State House affairs, as well as a new Presidential Taskforce and Office on Covid-19 to drive our efforts to contain the pandemic.

Chakwera said now Tonse government has kicked off the fourth phase, to last 40 days which will focus on making significant progress on the appointment of new boards of parastatals, "through which the dross of sycophants will be further removed."

He said in the fourth phase, government will be implementing lasting legislative and administrative reforms within state institutions, companies, and ministries, in readiness for rolling out key Tonse programs and promises to the people.

"In recognition of the fact that this phase demands our concerted efforts, yesterday I hosted a summit of the nine presidents of the nine parties in the Tonse Alliance.

"I am happy to report that although we each lead unique political entities, we remain unanimous and resolute in our commitment to not allow the parochial interests that may exist within our own parties to derail our collective national agenda," he said.

Chakwera, who won a historic victory over Peter Mutharika in June, has said the alliance party leadership reaffirmed its devotion to replenish Malawi through the three pillars of the Tonse philosophy of shared responsibility for the national sins of the past, shared accountability for the work of nation-building in the present and shared prosperity from all the national treasures we have.

He urged Malawians to trust that Tonse will deliver on its promises.