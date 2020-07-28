Malawi: Mtambo Engages Community Radios On Effective Covid-19 Awareness

28 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chalo Mvula

Minister of Civic education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo has called on community radios and civic officers to take on a proactive role in order to deliver effective public awareness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mtambo was speaking on Monday at the official opening of the capacity building workshop for community radios and National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust staff at MPC lodge in Blantyre.

The workshop saw staff members from community radios, coming together with district officers from NICE in southern region in trying to find a common way on how messages of Covid-19 can be disseminated to the public.

It also looked at how the stakeholders can understand the benefits that Malawi has, with being a Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) signatory as the country aims to foster its regional integration with other members.

Mtambo highlighted that Covid-19 is a devastating pandemic that has claimed, and continues to claim, a lot of lives.

He said it is the duty of his Ministry to make sure that there is enough public awareness on this pandemic.

"Dissemination of information through community radio stations whether on Covid-19 or regional integration cannot be overemphasized. Community radio stations reach out to the grassroots with content in a language the locals easily understand. At the same time, NICE Trust is a grass root organisation that works hand in hand with community radios," he said.

He spoke of the capacity building workshop as coming at the right time as it complements government's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Government came up with a National Response Plan on Covid-19 before the country registered its first case on 2 April 2020.

The National Response Plan calls for intense collaboration between government and various organisations in the fight against this deadly pandemic.

The minister also announced that his Ministry is finalizing Malawi National Civic Education Policy that will guide and regulate the provision of civic education services in the country. The Ministry is expected to launch the policy within the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

