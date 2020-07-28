Malawi: 'Malawi Must Benefit From Mining' - Minister Rashy Calls for Corporate Social Responsibility

Minister of Mining, Rashid Gaffar, has called upon mining companies to contribute to the development of the country as part of corporate social responsibility.

After visiting Blantyre and Chiradzulu quarry sites where Mota Engil and Terastone are mining their quarry, the minister said communities in these sites should not lack basic needs like schools, hospitals and safe water.

"We know you exist to make a profit, but government will appreciate to see you investing in the communities that you are working in, you have to coexist with the villagers who are key to your operations here," said Gaffar.

The Minister emphasized that government wants Malawians living in areas around mines and quarries "to be a happy and productive citizens just like you the investors."

District Commissioner for Blantyre, Bennett Nkasala concurred with the minister in saying the mining firms should also help communities in improving and maintaining roads and other public infrastructure to improve the welfare of the communities.

Mota Engil site manager, Alexander Monteiro could not mention any initiatives that his company has taken as a way of giving back to the communities surrounding the mines.

However, he committed that his company will work with relevant government offices so that Mota Engil can help improve the livelihoods in the surrounding communities.

With a number of mining sites and minerals in the country, Malawi is yet to see a significant contribution of the mining industry to the development of the nation.