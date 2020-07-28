Malawi: Utm Party Regional Governor Njikho Resigns

28 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

UTM Party Regional Governor for the Northern Region, Leonard Njikho, has resigned from his position for what he described as personal reasons.

Njikho confirmed to Nyasa Times that he has indeed stepped down from the position of regional governor but has not withdrawn his membership from UTM Party.

"I have resigned as a regional governor but I remain an avid supporter and member of UTM Party," he said.

Both UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga and party secretary general Patricia Kaliati confirmed the development in separate interviews.

Malunga said indeed Njikho resigned and the party accepted his decision on compassionate grounds.

"Njikho remains a UTM member but he asked to resign as regional governor because of family issues which he want to attend to," said Malunga.

On her part, Kaliati said the deputy regional governor, David Botha, has taken over from Njikho in an acting capacity until August 12 2020 when the party will hold elections to fill the vacant posts.

Njkho won the parliamentary seat in Mzuzu in 2014 as an independent candidate. He then joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) before dumping the party to join UTM which is led by State vice-president Saulos Chilima.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.