Mauritius: Embarking Passengers Have to Take a Pcr Test and the Results Have to Be Negative

28 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

'The conditions applicable to all flights are that embarking passengers should undertake a PCR test, five days prior to departure and the results of which should be negative. On arrival to Mauritius, the passengers will be transferred directly to a quarantine facility for a minimum of fourteen days.' The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was replying, this morning, to a parliamentary question at the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

Furthermore, Mr Jugnauth indicated that since the closing of Mauritius's borders on 19 March 2020, except for cargo flights, any other incoming flights are cleared by the Director of Civil Aviation after consultation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade and following approval by the National Committee on COVID-19 and the Prime Minister's Office. Priority of consideration is given to cases of repatriation and medical evacuation/mercy flights, he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Embassy of Madagascar in Mauritius requested authorisation for a private flight to land in Mauritius transporting a patient requiring urgent surgical intervention at the Wellkin Hospital as well as two accompanying passengers.

According to him, the flight was considered as a medical evacuation/mercy flight and approved based on urgent humanitarian ground since the medical services required for the treatment of the patient are not available in Madagascar. The patient and the two accompanying passengers effected their PCR test at the Institut National de Recherche en Santé Publique in Madagascar on 08 July 2020, he said. All the tests were negative, he pointed out.

Moreover, on arrival on 12 July 2020, the Wellkin Hospital made all arrangements in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the transfer of the patient and the two accompanying passengers from the airport to the quarantine facility at the said Hospital, where they were quarantined.

On the same day and in accordance with existing sanitary protocol, a PCR test was carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on the three passengers, said the Prime Minister. The results were known on 13 July 2020 and the patient was tested positive. She was immediately transferred to the ENT Hospital whereas the two other passengers were negative and remained in quarantine at the Wellkin Hospital, added.

