Namibia: CMA Below 4 Percent Repo Rate, Namibia At Border

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

As from today, central banks of three members of the Common Monetary Area - South Africa, Eswathini and Lesotho reduce their repo rates to below 4%, but Namibia remains at 4%.

This comes after Eswatini cut the rate from 4% to 3,75% over the weekend. South Africa also dropped from 3,75% to 3,5% last Thursday, while Lesotho was already at 3,75% in May.

The motivations to cut have one thing in common, which is to counter a coronavirus linked downturn in the group of four southern African economies.

While this might make investing in Namibia worthwhile for a while due to higher interest rates, it is expected that Namibia too will cut its rate during the next meeting to normalise the flow of capital between the monetary areas as prescribed in the agreement.

The four countries have all projected economic contractions for 2020, all because of Covid-19 and its corrosive effect on economic activities.

Eswathini expects its economy to contract by 6,7%, South Africa updated its numbers last week and now expects a 7,3% contraction from a previously announced 7%.

The Bank of Namibia estimates the Namibian economy would contract by 6,9% this year while Lesotho expects a 5,7% slowdown in economic activities.

Forecasts from the International Monetary Fund show that the global gross domestic product will contract by about 4,9% this year. Inflation in all these economies remain subdued hovering at 4% and less.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.