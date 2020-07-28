Kenya: Pneumonia, Flu to Persist, Warns Met

28 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Okinda

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of likely persistence in cases of respiratory diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, flu and common colds in some regions.

They are Nairobi, highlands east of the Rift Valley, the central Rift Valley and parts of the highlands west of the Rift Valley.

This, the weatherman says, is due to the expected ensuing cold conditions, which began in June. The cold season is likely to persist until the end of August in the indicated areas.

The regions have been receiving, and are likely to continue getting above-average rainfall with cold and cloudy conditions at least until the end of next month.

The Met also indicated that vector borne diseases such as malaria and others like cholera are likely to persist in the Lake Victoria basin and parts of the highlands west of Rift Valley due to the inherent resultant conducive conditions that favour their spread.

According to the Met's three-month forecast for June, July and August, the weatherman indicates that the highlands west of Rift Valley, L. Victoria Basin, Central Rift Valley, north western region and parts of Central Kenya are likely to receive above average rainfall while the coastal strip is likely to experience near average rains with a leaning towards below average rainfall.

The rest of the country is projected to be generally dry.

But that notwithstanding, these conditions present a boon as the expected enhanced rainfall is expected to provide sufficient soil moisture for agricultural production. However, there is likelihood of occasional occurrence of frost in parts of the central highlands and southern and central Rift Valley which may adversely affect crop production.

Water levels in the main dams are also expected to remain high during this period.

"The public should therefore take advantage of this and plant trees while putting in place measures to conserve the environment and adhering to directions from the Ministry of Health," said Kenya Meteorological Department Director Stella Aura.

