Namibia Needs 5,000 Classrooms

The government, which has been in overdrive to implement costly online learning, is faced with the Herculean task of constructing 5 169 classrooms across the country to accommodate both primary and secondary pupils, mostly in remote areas.

Minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka yesterday said the ministry needs a cumulative N$1,8 billion to clear the backlog in classes.

She said the crippling effects of the novel coronavirus have worsened the situation.

The minister said the government has a backlog of 94 hostels in all regions, an issue that has led to squatting around schools due to the long distances pupils have to travel.

Nghipondoka spoke at the launch of the MTC Namibia rural schools project yesterday.

The project intends to build eight classrooms at two schools in the Kavango East and Kunene regions at a cost of N$1,6 million, from which more than 300 pupils will benefit.

This would eventually be rolled out to the rest of the country.

"Under the new normal presented to us by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry is greatly challenged with a lack of classrooms, dilapidated and inadequate ablution facilities, and pupils squatting due to a lack of hostel space," the minister said.

She said the precarious situation poses a serious challenge for girls as it contributes to teenage pregnancies and dropouts.

Nghipondoka noted that the ministry has made N$600 million available for the renovation and expansion of school and hostel infrastructure to meet prescribed health protocols for education to continue.

"The implementation within the given time frame proved to be a challenge. It is thus of urgent necessity for especially the private sector to redouble efforts and join the government in its continued drive to provide school infrastructure at a standard ready to survive any state of emergency, like Covid-19," she said.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, the telecommunications company's chief executive officer, Licky Erastus, said they know some schools, especially in rural areas, are in dire need of assistance.

He said the vision is to ensure that every Namibian child is taught in a decent classroom.

The first two schools to benefit from the company's project indicated they need four classrooms each, Erastus said.

"It is our intention to finalise this project by the end of September 2020, and help more schools in 2021," he said.

