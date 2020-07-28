Namibia: Govt Hops On 5G Bandwagon

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Cabinet has tasked the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism to conduct a strategic environmental assessment of the introduction of 5G technology in the country.

The government has also asked the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran), through the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology to accelerate the development of a 5G strategy for Namibia, which will be submitted to Cabinet for consideration.

Information minister Peya Mushelenga, who made this announcement at the government's communication centre in Windhoek yesterday, said the proposed environmental assessment should be conducted before the possible introduction of 5G technology.

Mushelenga said Cabinet decided on the government's direction regarding 5G last week after his ministry had submitted its report on the technology.

5G is the next generation of mobile internet connection and offers faster download rates.

It upgrades current internet technology and has been rumoured to spread the novel coronavirus, which MTC and other companies have rejected.

The government's plan to conduct an environmental assessment on 5G comes a few weeks after the Windhoek municipality announced plans to improve its network system in the capital city.

Windhoek's plans to upgrade its network could make it possible for the municipality to introduce 5G.

The City of Windhoek in March this year was awarded Class Comprehensive Electronic Communication Network Services and Electronic Communications Services licences by Cran.

These licences will enable the municipality to implement its Optic Fibre Monitisation Project and smart city solutions.

The plan, which also aims to turn the city into a smart city by 2022, was approved by council last year.

Windhoek council documents seen by The Namibian shows the municipality wants Chinese tech giant Huawei to spearhead the installation of its upgraded network system.

"The aim is for Huawei Communications (Pty) (Ltd) to design and build the 5G network for the city," council documents said.

This will be done through a new company that will be 51% owned by the municipality. It will be run like a state-owned entity, council documents said.

The municipality's optic fibre plan is aimed at upgrading and expanding the existing network infrastructure to address concerns such as insufficient bandwidth, to increase network speed and to upgrade old infrastructure, among others.

The municipality also wants to be able to monitor traffic flow in real time, improve emergency prevention and response, as well as roll out Wi-Fi to the public.

Although these plans revealing the municipality's deal with Huawei are contained in its monthly council documents, Windhoek's chief executive officer, Robert Kahimise, came out to refute these claims last week.

According to Kahimise, the municipality has not approved a 5G project and has never applied for a 5G spectrum licence from Cran.

Kahimise's denial followed a controversial article published by Al Jazeera, which seems to imply that some officials at the municipality have been involved in a scheme to corruptly benefit from the introduction of 5G in the capital city.

The latest internet deal comes at a time when Huawei is caught up in a global 5G battle between the USA and China.

Several European countries are currently using 5G.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

