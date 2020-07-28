Namibia: Kukuri Nominated for International Award

27 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) Trust recently announced that one of its production pieces, Kukuri, has been selected as part of the Garden Route International Film Festival 2020 (GRIFF) in South Africa.

GRIFF is an independent festival, offering quality films across several genres and pure entertainment for filmgoers. It is a permanent feature on the Knysna events calendar for visiting film enthusiasts and professionals.

This was announced by the trust's director Phillipe Talavera, saying it is not the first time the film receives a nomination of such nature. Kukuri had previously been nominated as best film Southern Africa at the Africa Magic Viewer Choice Award 2020, mentioned Talavera"

He said the locally-produced film is about a young girl from the Kavango region, who dreams of becoming a lawyer.

"Her dreams get shattered when her grandmother starts plotting to get her married to the local bricklayer. It is heartbreaking to know that in 2020, in Namibia, child marriages still happen in some communities, and some girls' dreams are crushed in the name of culture and traditions," sadly stated Talavera.

He said every child deserves a chance in life and that it is time for child marriage to end. "I am thrilled the film will now be presented at this prestigious festival in neighbouring South Africa. I hope 'Kukuri' will keep giving hope to girls who are trapped in such situations," said the optimistic director and producer.

Due to the Covid-19 ordeal, the festival converted to a two-part festival: Virtual Online Festival 21 September 2020 to 11 October 2020 and physical screenings in towns in the Garden Route as drive-in cinemas to adhere to social distancing measures.

The film, shot on location, is in the local languages and has subtitles. It stars George Antonio and a local cast, led by Hanty Kashongo as Kukuri, Nangana Mushavanga, Diyanni Longwani, Renah Xuesom and Mbango Munyima.

The film was produced and directed by Philippe Talavera, with Bernd Curshmann as director of photography, Kauna Hoabeb as sound, Nyandee Mbarandongo as first assistant director and rehearsals director and Una Hoebel as makeup and special effects. Award winner Haiko Boldt did the editing and Ponti Dikuua produced the soundtrack.

