Cameroon: Draughts Sports - Jean Marc Ndjofang Simplifies Understanding

His book titled "The Classic Game" was launched in Yaounde on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The game of draughts has been simplified in a book titled "The Classic Game". The book published by Jean Marc Ndjofang was launched in Yaounde on Saturday July 25, 2020. Jean Marc Ndjofang said in taking the step to be part of the restricted world of draughts authors, he would like to share his experience of almost 20 years of international career as a top level draughts player and with more than 30 years of playing draughts. The ultimate goal is to enrich the international literature of draughts in general and the French-speaking space in particular which still remains the poor relation of reference works in quantity.

Ndjofang said he was inspired by the fact that there is no African who has written a book on draughts. "Most of the tough books are written in Russian, English and Dutch. So, it was important for me to come out with this kind of initiative to show the world that Cameroonians and Africans are able to write," he said. He said he hopes it will help improve the level of young players and also to make them know that draughts is not only to play and spend time but it is also a sport.

The Classic Game has 65 pages with 15 chapters. The book explains the classical part in draughts which is the mother of all the themes in draughts. Jean Marc Ndjofang said the first work inaugurates a whole series of other works to come and each of which will deal with one or several themes selected from a big variety, from the classic game to the attack game through the psychological aspect of the game. It will be more a question of strategy in most of the cases with a lesser part for tactics in order to improve the level of each player from beginners to players of confirmed and intermediate level.

Jean Marc Ndjofang is a world class African draughts player. In this series of books, he wants to share his knowledge with draughts players around the world. Jean Marc's major performances are Grand Master International since 2002, African Champion 2000 and 2010, African Champion BLITZ 2016, 2018, World record of Simultaneous Clock Games 2008, Vice World Champion 2013, challenger for the 2015 World Title and BLITZ World Champion 2017.