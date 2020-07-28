Cameroon: Transfers - Mayi Kith, Awona Marie At Stade Reims

I is expected that the arrival of the two players will solve the defensive problems of the team in the new season.

French female football club, Stade de Reims, has completed the signing of Cameroon defender Easther Mayi Kith for the 2020-21 season. The Indomitable Lioness completed her transfer to the French Ligue 1 side after passing her medicals and agreeing terms.

The one-year-deal was confirmed on Saturday July 25, 2020 barely hours after her compatriot Marie Aurelle Awona joined the Club. The one-time Canadian international at youth category spent last season on loan at FC Metz, featuring in four games. The 23-year-old Quebec City-native will have a chance to do a full pre-season with the rest of her colleagues. Mayi Kith made her debut in the Indomitable Lionesses 4-0 pre-tournament friendly defeat to Spain on May 17, 2019. She will wear jersey No. 4 and will also be reuniting with her compatriot Awona following their first meeting during the country's pre-Women's World Cup build-up. Reims hopes the arrival of Mayi Kith will solve their defensive problems in the new season after ending their last campaign in the eighth spot with 15 points from 16 games before its cancellation.

The Indomitable Lionesses defender, Marie Aurelle Awona, 27, signed an 18 months deal at the Spanish La Liga Iberdrola side in January 2020 and leaves on mutual agreement after making four appearances for the Club. The former Dijon sweeper has come back to a familiar habitat. Marie is a regular player of the national women's football team. She was part of the Indomitable Lionesses team for the 2016 and 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) and the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 and 2019.