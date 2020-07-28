Namibia: Mozambican Afro-Fusion Hits Namibia

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Mozambican-born Afro-fusion artist and entrepreneur Micael Félix Tsenane, better known as E Gazakoff, has made Namibia his home.

Tsenane recently released 'Imali', featuring award-winning artists Sunny Boy and King Tee Dee.

He says he teamed up with them because he wanted to add a touch of kwaito house to his work.

E Gazakoff (28) believes collaborating with other artists is the perfect way to improve his music, network and boost album sales.

On 15 July he released his brand new music video, 'Break It', featuring talented producer Solani Zulu, better known as Mr Glo, at Brewers Market in Windhoek.

Working with Mr Glo has opened doors for him, E Gazakoff says.

"He is one of the most hard-working and committed producers I know. Teaming up with him has also created a platform for me to meet many great Namibian artists such as Gazza, Sunny Boy and King Tee Dee," he says.

The video is available on streaming sites.

E Gazakoff was born in Maputo and visited Namibia for the first time in 2013 to integrate cultural influences and for business purposes. He says he realised Namibia is beautiful and peaceful, and moved here permanently in 2014.

He joined a hip-hop group called The Green Villageas as a youngster, he says, where he learned how to compose and write his own songs.

He released his first song called 'Fire Dem' in 2019.

E Gazakoff says he has honed his craft by visiting different countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Jamaica, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana.

As a tribute to his mentors, Hugh Masekela, Bob Marley and Fela Kuti, he fuses Afro-pop and Afro-beat.

His songs are about life, love and the everyday hustle of reality.

E Gazakoff performs in various languages, including Portuguese, Swahili and Pidgin English.

