Liberia: President Weah Accepts Foreign Minister Findley's Resignation

28 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has accepted the resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister Gbehzohngar M. Findley. The resignation takes effect Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

In the letter of resignation dated July 27, 2020, Minister Findley thanked President Weah for affording him the opportunity to serve his country as Foreign Affairs Minister. He said he enjoyed, and was pleased with, President Weah's confidence, cooperation and support.

"My service in the Coalition administration has afforded me the opportunity to work with some very remarkable personalities internationally, locally and within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And I am very grateful," he said in his resignation letter to Dr. Weah.

"I owe you a debt of gratitude for affording me the opportunity to serve and implement your administration's agenda," the former Foreign Minister further told President Weah. "You can rest assured, Mr. President, of my unflinching support as my leaving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not suggest me leaving my commitment to the Coalition for Democratic Change. I also count on your support as I embark on this journey of seeking to re-enter the Liberian Senate."

Mr. Findley, who was confirmed by the Liberian Senate on February 22, 2018 following his appointment by President Weah, was recently petitioned on by the elders and people of Grand Bassa County to contest the senatorial seat of that county during the forthcoming mid-term elections in December.

