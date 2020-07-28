Namibia: Accept Defeat, Geingob Tells Party Rivals

President Hage Geingob this weekend said his rivals at Swapo's elective congress in 2017 have to accept defeat - despite claims that votes were bought.

The president said the margin between him and his opponents suggested their claims that delegates were bribed to vote for him was not relevant.

Former prime minister Nahas Angula and former Swapo secretary general Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, who stood against Geingob's slate at Swapo's elective congress in 2017, earlier this month suggested delegates at that congress were paid to vote for Geingob.

Anti-Corruption Commission investigator Willem Olivier testified in court that the N$17,5 million from the state-owned enterprise Fishcor that was paid into the law firm Sisa Namandje & Company's account was used for a Swapo election campaign.

This proves the suspicion that Geingob bought votes, Iivula-Ithana recently said.

Geingob denied this and said his rivals must accept defeat and congratulate him.

"When others get 500 votes and you get 39 votes, whether money or not, you cannot tell me you didn't lose. Accept and come and say 'congratulations, comrade'. That's the key. Let us not hit the man or woman, then, when you are defeated and accept the outcome, there will be no problems. But if you go and say 'I didn't lose', there will be problems," he said.

The president was speaking at Swapo's 'introspection' meeting in Windhoek over the weekend.

The aim was to identify and review the factors underlying the party's poor performance in the 2019 elections.

Geingob said the meeting didn't mean Swapo is facing an existential crisis.

He said those suggesting this weekend's post-mortem is a sign that Swapo is losing dominance in the political arena "couldn't be further from the truth".

He also criticised his foes saying their refusal to accept defeat could be detrimental to Swapo's existence.

The continued name-calling and attacking of his character was also not doing Swapo any favours, he said.

While the president attacks and debates issues, his rivals are attacking him personally and are calling him names, he said.

"You have never heard me using people's names and insulting them, bad names like Kwankala and so on. We heard that. I heard it. I am being called that . . . Unfortunately, when we refuse to abide by these rules and fail to accept defeat within a democratic process, problems arise," Geingob said.

He criticised Angula for publishing an opinion piece in the media which denounces the party's introspection meeting.

Geingob said if Angula really wanted unity in the party, he could have sent his opinion to the party for discussion at their meeting.

"Why discuss things in the media?" he asked and later requested that Angula's piece be read at the meeting.

Graham Hopwood, director of the Institute for Public Policy Research, said he was pleased to hear Geingob acknowledging Swapo's failure in some areas, as it's clear "the ruling party does need to rethink some of its policies and work towards better implementation".

Hopwood said he does not believe Swapo has entered a period of inevitable decline, which will eventually see it losing power.

"Swapo can still turn the situation around, but it will require much more commitment to delivering social goods for the people and an end to denialism and defensiveness on the corruption issue," he said.

Rui Tyitende, politics lecturer at the University of Namibia, said Swapo has been a party in decline and is currently "in the political intensive care unit".

Also speaking at the weekend's meeting, founding Swapo president Sam Nujoma said the party should only have one presidential candidate at its 2022 elective congress to avoid factionalism.

Nujoma said he does not want to hear party members referring to 'Team Harambee' and 'Team Swapo' for the sake of unity.

He admitted Swapo was at a "painful" crossroads and that the dynamics and moral glue that held it together "is sadly waning before our eyes".

He said the party seems to have lost the youth within its ranks, a situation he said could have serious implications for Swapo's political growth and dominance.

Nujoma said the party may end up losing its stronghold to the opposition, which happened at Walvis Bay.