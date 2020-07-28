South Africa: Lichtenburg Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Positive Case

press release

All communities being serviced by the Lichtenburg police station are advised that this police station's Community service centre (CSC) is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for the Covid-19.

The CSC will now be operating from the mobile CSC that is placed Infront of the station.

The old police station contact details are not working but the station can be reached at the following number: 082 456 3758

The Community Service Centre (CSC) is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the CSC will be operational again.