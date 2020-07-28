South Africa: Presidency On Minister Gwede Mantashe Being Discharged From Hospital

press release

Government is pleased to announce that the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP), was this evening, 26 July 2020, discharged from hospital.

The Minister tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 July 2020 and went into self-quarantine. On 20 July 2020, Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring.

Though he has been discharged, he has been advised by his medical team to stay home for another seven days. We are grateful that Minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery.

We wish our other colleagues in the Executive, and all other South Africans battling this virus a speedy recovery. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.