South Africa: Presidency On Minister Gwede Mantashe Being Discharged From Hospital

26 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government is pleased to announce that the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP), was this evening, 26 July 2020, discharged from hospital.

The Minister tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 July 2020 and went into self-quarantine. On 20 July 2020, Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring.

Though he has been discharged, he has been advised by his medical team to stay home for another seven days. We are grateful that Minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery.

We wish our other colleagues in the Executive, and all other South Africans battling this virus a speedy recovery. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.