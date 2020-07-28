Namibia: Nambrew, Capricorn Rise, Firstrand Struggles

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

AFTER falling significantly on 17 July, Namibia Breweries and Capricorn Investment Group share prices are back up again, but FirstRand Namibia appears to be stuck, closing the week at N$23 per share.

Namibia Breweries and Capricorn closed the week at N$35 and N$13,50 per share, respectively. Last Thursday, the two had fallen to N$25,90 and N$10,50 - while FirstRand was at N$20,15.

The 17 July fall had at least dropped the market capitalisation on the local listings by at least N$6,45 billion, to N$24 billion, but as of Friday's Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX) daily report, the market capitalisation was at N$28 billion.

The three are the most locally traded companies on the NSX out of 13 entities with Namibian roots.

The NSX local index closed the week at 4,67% up with N$4,7 million worth of share changing hands.

Standard Bank Namibia closed at N$7,47 per share, at least 16% below the initial public offer which was N$8,90. Selling Standard Bank's shares today will mean a shareholder is most likely to incur a loss of N$1,43 per share.

Other companies closed the week at - Agra Limited (N$1,65), Anirep Limited (N$10), Paratus Holdings (N$10,95), Letshego Namibia (N$2,70), Oryx Properties (N$17,49), Nictus Holdings (N$1,60), Namibia Asset Managers (N$0,61), Stimulus Limited (N$127,80) and Trustco Holdings (N$4,30).

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A

