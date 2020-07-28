South Africa: Brink of a Breakdown - South Africa Has Reached a Critical Fork in the Road (Part 2)

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Mills and Ray Hartley

South Africa needs to admit prior policy errors and make tough calls on how to build an economic offramp from the Covid-19 crisis. A new narrative is needed which makes freedom from poverty the joint responsibility of government and business. Rah-rah investment summits and leadership fora will not do it. It's time to cut a proper deal to grow the economy.

South Africa is at a fork in the road when it comes to making the right policy choices - and implementing them.

The economy had already entered a technical recession prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, recording growth of -0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and -0.1% in the first quarter of 2020.

The unemployment rate - narrowly defined - breached the 30% mark in the first quarter before the effects of Covid-19 were registered. According to a study by the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, some three million people lost their jobs between February and April as a result of the pandemic. This is a number that, while disputed, would suggest unemployment could surge through half the working population, by the broader definition, including those discouraged from seeking work.

There is no disguising the trouble that South Africa was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.