South Africa: Brink of a Breakdown - South Africa Has Reached a Critical Fork in the Road (Part 2)

South Africa needs to admit prior policy errors and make tough calls on how to build an economic offramp from the Covid-19 crisis. A new narrative is needed which makes freedom from poverty the joint responsibility of government and business. Rah-rah investment summits and leadership fora will not do it. It's time to cut a proper deal to grow the economy.

South Africa is at a fork in the road when it comes to making the right policy choices - and implementing them.

The economy had already entered a technical recession prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, recording growth of -0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and -0.1% in the first quarter of 2020.

The unemployment rate - narrowly defined - breached the 30% mark in the first quarter before the effects of Covid-19 were registered. According to a study by the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, some three million people lost their jobs between February and April as a result of the pandemic. This is a number that, while disputed, would suggest unemployment could surge through half the working population, by the broader definition, including those discouraged from seeking work.

There is no disguising the trouble that South Africa was...