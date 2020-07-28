Namibia: Noa Welcomes Spy

The Anti-Corruption Commission's director-general, Paulus Noa, has welcomed the appointment of a spy as the graft agency's chief administrator.

This comes a few days after prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's office announced the appointment of Tylvas Shilongo, senior manager at the Namibia Central Intelligence Services, as the ACC's new executive director.

Shilongo takes over from Hannu Shipena, an outspoken technocrat who often clashed with Noa over the commission's continued focus on small corruption cases while bigger cases lie idle.

"We welcome our new executive director. At the same time, we wish Mr Shipena great success in his new assignment," Noa said on Friday.

"Since the ACC is a public institution, we are prepared to work with any person appointed by the appointing authority in that portfolio. The appointments and transfers are done on merit," he said.

Noa said there is nothing untoward about appointing the spy, since it was done according to the law.

It is the administrative responsibility of the prime minister, in terms of the Public Service Act, to appoint and transfer executive directors in offices, ministries and agencies, including the ACC, he said.

Another bone of contention between Noa and Shipena was purportedly about whether the investigations department reported to the executive director or the director general.

ACC sources said Shipena believed - based on his job description and the institution's organogram - that the investigations department reported to him.

Noa insisted this department did not report to the executive director since he is only responsible for the administrative and financial affairs of the institution.

"The executive director does not get involved in corruption investigation activities. The ACC law is very unambiguous as far as mandate and powers to investigate are concerned. Only the director general, deputy director general and appointed investigators handle cases for investigations," Noa said.

The ACC boss added: "There is a difference between reporting on administrative affairs like providing statistics on performance and handling criminal investigations."

Sources said the executive director often signs off and approves contracts for special investigations.

Shipena's removal comes at a time all eyes are on the government's support of the antigraft agency to prosecute those implicated in the Fishrot scandal.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani said the removal of the executive director is state interference into the operations of the antigraft body.

He said his party is considering approaching the courts to challenge the decision to remove Hannu Shipena as ACC executive director.

BEEF

Shipena is said to have cut vehicles and trips for Noa who was accused of being a frequent flyer for years.

For instance, The Villager newspaper reported in February 2017 that Noa spent over 300 days travelling abroad between 2014 and 2016. At the time he said the travelling came with the job.

Noa and Shipena have allegedly not been on speaking terms in recent years.

Sometimes they could go for three months without talking, a source familiar with their sour relationship said.

The tension between the two often arose due to Shipena criticising Noa's decisions on which cases the ACC investigated.

Shipena reportedly often fumed at Noa for selecting smaller cases for his investigators to travel to the regions, while bigger cases were not given enough attention.

"Noa did not take this kindly. They drifted apart," a source said.

Noa, however, praised Shipena as a committed administrator.

"I have no doubt the National Council of Higher Education will benefit from his rich expertise and skills," he said last week.

"I worked well with him. Often I am busy with criminal dockets decisions, which is my main mandate, and the executive director, as I said, his mandate is administration. He would often consult me or my deputy when need arose. There was no beef," Noa said.

Shipena told The Namibian on Saturday he does not see his transfer as a removal.

"I do not see it as a removal. It is a privilege to have been entrusted by the prime minister with accounting officer responsibilities in the Anti-Corruption Commission," he said.

He said he was honoured by the opportunity to serve at the National Council on Higher Education (NCHE).

"I served the ACC at a challenging time in its history, when, more than ever before, its credibility depended on just and transparent internal governance structures and processes," he said.

"It was not easy. The last three years was a time when public awareness for holding public offices to account came close to reaching the level envisaged in our Constitution," Shipena said.

"I trust that the tested management experience of my successor, coupled with the skills of the ACC team members, will propel the organisation into a public service flag-bearer in as far as ethical conduct, transparency and accountability are concerned.

"It is a privilege to serve, and I look forward to continued public service with the NCHE team."

REACTION

Rally for Democracy and Progress [RDP] leader Mike Kavekotora, who described the removal of Shipena as a "scary situation", expressed sceptism whether the investigations on The Fishrot scandal will be thoroughly investigated.

"It's unfortunate that we don't have independent investigative officers and sometimes when they are successful, they are taken away to pave the way for someone who will be used as a stooge to favour a particular outcome. That's my fear.

Affirmative Repositioning movement activist Job Amupanda says Shilongo's transfer shows that the current administration has lost control of not only society in general, but also of key institutions.

"What we see happening with the ACC, although alarming, is exactly what authoritarian regimes do (using coercive apparatus) to regain control. Although on paper Paulus Noa is the director general, the intelligence official is now the defacto director general of the ACC. Noa will be director general de jure. The intelligence now have a new department in their operations called ACC," Amupanda said. Amupanda doubts if Shilongo has really retired from the intelligence directorate.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanya has said Shilongo should not be pre-judged or perceived as someone who will stifle the Fishrot and other corruption related investigations at the commission.

However, he added that the fact that executive directors are appointed by politicians makes the populace to have a myth.

"I think what we were supposed to move towards is for executive directors to apply and compete with competent people in the market".