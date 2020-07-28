Namibia: Woman Stabs Boyfriend in Fight

A 45-YEAR-OLD man died on the spot when he was stabbed with a knife in the chest by his girlfriend (37) during a fight at Outjo on Saturday.

According to the police weekly crime report issued yesterday, the deceased slapped the suspect first and she fell to the ground. When she stood up, she took out the knife and stabbed the deceased once in the chest. He died on the spot.

The woman was arrested and police investigations continue.

In Katutura, a 47-year old man fatally stabbed his brother (27) to death with a knife in the chest on Saturday, during the argument over a jacket which the deceased allegedly took without permission.

The deceased was taken to Katutura hospital where he later died. The suspect was arrested and the next of kin of the deceased was informed.

SUICIDE

A 31-year-old Namibian man, allegedly hanged himself with an electrical cable in his bedroom in Wanaheda on Thursday. He left no suicide note and his next of kin were informed.

While at Omaandi village Oshikuku, a 30-year-old Namibian man allegedly hanged himself with a rope from a tree.

The deceased was last seen alive on Wednesday, at about 07h00 while going to fetch water at the neighbour's house and his body was only discovered on Friday at about 15h00. No foul play is suspected. His next of kin were informed of his death and police investigation continues.

DROWNINGS

Late on Saturday afternoon, a six-year-old child, residing at Damara location, Oshakati West, drowned while playing in water with an 11-year-old friend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The body of the deceased was taken to Oshakati police mortuary. The next of kin was informed.

Meanwhile at Opuwo's at Otjirimbu village on Friday, a one-year-and-four-months-old child died when she allegedly fell into a water container inside a hut and drowned.

The child had been left alone in the hut at the time of the incident and the body was taken to Opuwo State Hospital where she was declared dead by the doctor. The next of kin were informed and police investigation continue.

DRUGS

A 39-year-old man was found in possession of illicit drugs at Eloela Village, Outapi, on Friday. The suspect attempted to destroy the drugs by setting them on fire but police officers recovered two plastic bags of cannabis.

He has been arrested and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile in Wanaheda, three men aged between 36 and 46 years were arrested after they were found in possession of 33 parcels of cannabis weighing 8 035 grammes with a street value of N$80 350.

The police also arrested four suspects aged between 27 and 46 years after they were found in possession of 720 grammes of cannabis with a street value of N$7 200 during a search at Keetmanshoop on Saturday.

A separate arrest was also made at Keetmanshoop on Saturday after a 46-year-old man was found with 48 full Mandrax tablets and one half Mandrax tablet with a street value of N$5 820.