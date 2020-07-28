Kenya: MPs to Lose Hefty Perks on Reduced Weekly Sessions

28 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Edwin Mutai and John Mutua

MPs will lose millions of shillings in perks after the revision of parliamentary sittings to one from two days a week.

MPs will now be paid Sh10,000 for the two sessions that will be held every Thursday starting this week down from Sh60,000 they earned for six sittings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Speaker Justin Muturi last week directed that MPs would only hold plenary sitting on Thursday morning and afternoon down from Tuesday and Thursday in a bid to tame the spread of the coronavirus.

Traditionally, the business of the House is transacted on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoon and the whole day on Wednesdays.

Mr Muturi, however, cut the sittings to two days from July 2 to stem the spread of Covid-19 after several MPs tested positive.

The House will reconvene this afternoon after a 26-day recess amid tight sitting schedule.

Under the new arrangement, the House will hold morning and afternoon sittings on Thursday commencing at 10am and at 2.30pm, respectively. Thereafter Tuesday and Thursday sittings shall stand suspended.

"That, pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 28(4), and taking cognisance of the recent rise in the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, this House resolves to further alter its Calendar for the Fourth Session (Regular Sessions-2020), as amended on June 2, 2020, and therefore orders as follows with respect to the Sittings of the House during the period July 30 to August 13, 2020," said Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya in a procedural Motion set for adoption tomorrow.

The outbreak of coronavirus had on July 2 forced the House to alter its calendar to hold daylong sittings only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The new measures have been necessitated by the rise in the number of MPs and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Muturi on June 30 announced that two MPs had tested positive for coronavirus without revealing their identities.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.