South Africa: Mareetsane Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Positive Case

press release

All communities being serviced by the Mareetsane police station are advised that this police station's Community service centre (CSC) is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for the Covid-19.

The CSC will now be operating from the lecture room within the station. The main gate is open on the western side of the station as a form of access.

The old police station contact details are not working but the station can be reached at the following number: 082 416 3585 Vispol Commander, Warrant Officer Modise.

The Community Service Centre (CSC) is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community