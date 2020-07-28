Zimbabwe: Kutyauripo's Newly-Found Passion

Former Zimbabwe international, David Kutyauripo, has found a love -- he is now a fitness trainer with a local gym.

The 41-year-old, who had stints with Njube Sundowns, Dynamos, CAPS United and Harare City, said he is happy with the way things are going in his life.

During his playing career "Diaspora" played in Albania and Cyprus, while he also won a lot of caps with the national team.

Kutyauripo is now a fitness trainer at Oxygen Gym where he is assisting football clubs and individuals.

"I am very happy that, after my career, I am now doing what I enjoy best, that is fitness training," he said.

"During my playing days, I strived on my stamina, which encouraged me to take up the fitness trainer role.

"I am enjoying every moment and I think, after the re-opening of gyms, I urge those I work with to remain focused and put fitness first.

"Healthy living is what we encourage and I am sure that those whom I work with know that we encourage healthy lifestyles."

When he retired from the game, Kutyauripo briefly tried his hand at coaching with Harare City Cubs and Mufakose Football Club.

At the gym, Kutyauripo is assisting football clubs such as Herentals and Harare City as well as former players like Ashley Rambanapasi, David Sengu and Desmond Maringwa.

"You know, you can never be done with soccer and I look forward to be part of it for the rest of my life," he said.

"There is more to fitness and it is what keeps me going and this was the same during my playing days.

"I spent more than two decades playing at the highest level because I took good care of myself.

"I have been keeping a low profile but I have been with Oxygen since 2017 and I am really enjoying every moment."