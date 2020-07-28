Kenya: New Gor Mahia Keeper Eager to Make His Mark

New Gor Mahia goalkeeper Levis Opiyo says he is at the club to win titles, make an impact and storm into Harambee Stars.

Opiyo. who joined the Kenyan champions from recently promoted Nairobi City Stars on a two-year deal, says he cannot wait to get started.

"I am very delighted to join Gor Mahia which is the biggest club in Kenya. I want to play in the Caf Champions League and also get into the national team and I am sure being at Gor Mahia, I will win the league and realize these dreams. This is what motivated me to join the team," he said.

"I am naturally a fighter and I am ready to compete and become a regular at the club. It is not easy but I am ready to battle. There are several clubs abroad monitoring my progress and I am eager to make a mark at Gor Mahia for a start," he added.

Opiyo is a direct replacement for Peter Odhiambo, who is said to be on his way to moneybags Wazito FC.

He leaves City Stars after guiding them back to the Kenyan Premier League.

City Stars is bankrolled by the Jonathan Jackson Foundation, but Opiyo is not worried about the risk of leaving a financially stable club for Gor Mahia, which has been in a financial quagmire since the exit of SportPesa.

"I am still young and this is the right time to take such risks for the sake of my future. We had a lengthy talk with the management of Gor Mahia and they understand where I am coming from - I don't think I will have any major challenges at the club," he said.

Opiyo, who has in the past played for Posta Rangers, Western Stima and Thika United, is a younger brother of former Kenyan International Peter Opiyo.

They both featured for Nairobi City Stars last season.

"He (Peter) has played a very big role in my career. As a young boy growing up I used to admire him and he guided me along the way. It was an absolute pleasure to play alongside him at City Stars," he concluded.