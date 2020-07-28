Gambia: MJ Finance Boss Calls On Gambians to Support Barrow's Development Agenda

28 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The proprietor of MJ Finance Bureau De Change has called on Gambians to rally behind and support President Barrow's National Development Agenda.

Alhagie Muhammed Morr Jobe, who was speaking in a recent exclusive interview with The Point, maintained that he is neither a politician nor is he involved in politics.

"I am just making a clarion call for all Gambians to rally support for President Barrow, who was elected into office by the will of Almighty God and that he can only be removed if his time is up".

He continued, "All those people who have been presidents in this country were chosen by Almighty God. Adama Barrow will be removed if his time is up. First it was the late Sir Dawda Jawara, followed by Yahya Jammeh and all these people were removed because their time was up."

Jobe recalled that for many years, there were several attempts by people who wanted to depose former president Yahya Jammeh from power, but God choose Adama Barrow to lead the affairs of the country.

He added that all what people should do is to accept the will of God and rally behind President Barrow and support his development agendum.

"I don't involve myself into politics and am not a politician because I got what I have and I don't intend to be or do any forms of politics. I just think it is necessary to make a clarion call for Gambians to support President Barrow," he said.

He also shared the grief victims following disturbing revelations at TRRC, while urging government to consider and compensate these victims.

Mr. Jobe, who earlier launched a campaign to support needy communities with street taps, also thanked all those who responded to his campaign.

"The government cannot do it all alone and what we can do as successful businessmen is to help the president by assisting communities and those needy with the little we have."

"What we can do as businessmen is to establish some operations or projects to support individuals and communities. As for me I will never stop assisting needy communities with the little I have, especially when it comes to water and borehole for needy communities."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.