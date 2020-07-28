Gambia: Musa Barrow Scores Late Winner and Assist Twice to Earn Bologna Victory Over Lecce

Gambian international, Musa Barrow continues his rich vein of goal scoring after netting the winner in a 3-2 win over Lecce in a game played at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday. The 21-year-old Scorpions striker also provided two assistants during the encounter.

Barrow scored his side winning goal in the stoppage of the game just before providing an assist for Rodrigo Palacio and Roberto Soriano's goals in the early five minutes of the first half.

The Rossoblu last played against Barrow's parent club Atalanta in midweek, but Sinisa Mihajlovic's side lost 1-0 with the Gambian starting and playing for 64 minutes before he was replaced by Nicola Sansone.

This time, the men in red and blue raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening five minutes through former Inter Milan striker Rodrigo Palacio and Roberto Soriano.

The former Hawks player assisted both two goals - the first after holding up a Lecce player before releasing the ball for Palacio to tuck home from close range, and then provided a fine pass to Soriano on the left flank moments later, which he blasted home from 25 yards. Lecce pulled one back just before half-time via Marco Mancosu before Filippo Falco equalised for the visitors in the 66th minute.

Musa Barrow's goal tallys for Bologna now stands at nine coupled with three assists. Six of those goals have come since the restart of Serie A with only one of the games in which he scored ending in defeat (three wins, two draws).

It is also the second time The Gambia international has had a hand in three goals since scoring a brace and providing an assist in a 3-2 away win at Roma on February 7. He had a very impressive outing on Sunday with a total of 10 shots, two of which were on target.

The Rossoblu are in 11th place with 46 points and are very much clear of relegation with games against Fiorentina and Torino left to end their campaign.