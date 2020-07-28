Gambia: Dasilameh Youth Wuyeh Jarjue Outrivaling in Vegetable Gardening

A Darsilameh youth Wuyeh Jarjue is excelling in vegetable gardening in Brikama South. He graduated from The Gambia Collage School of Agriculture, where he studied agriculture after finishing his course. Jarjue now established his own garden in Darsilameh where he is engaging in gardening.

He said he survives through gardening, saying it also improves his living condition since he completed his course at Gambia College School of agriculture.

He told the Youth Forum that he is also training young people in Dasilameh and its satellite areas on gardening to ensure transfer of his skill to better their lives. He revealed that some of his trainees have acquired some skills in gardening.

Jarjue appealed to his fellow youth to engage in vegetable gardening to better their lives and called on the government to build more skills training centres in the country to equip youth with skills to generate income for them. "I think government should start building more skills centres in the country where youth can learn agriculture to create employment for themselves," he said.

"If youth lack skills in technical works it would be very difficult for them to survive and will engage into social vices," Jarjue said.

He stated that if government sets up skills centres in the country, youth will secure skills to create employment opportunities for themselves. He challenged his fellow youth to learn skills to create employment for themselves to earn their living to also avoid engaging into criminal activities.

"Youth need to learn skills to create employment opportunities for themselves than engaging into social vibes," he pointed out.