Gambia: Driver Arrested for Murder

Police in the Central River Region (CRR) have arrested one Bakary Jallow, a driver for reportedly stabbing one Ebrima Sanyango in his stomach, leading to his death; The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect is currently detained at the Janjangbureh Police Station as investigation into the matter continues.

A source who is familiar with the matter and spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity confirmed the tragic incident to our reporter. Our source further added: "The deceased was going with his father who is a driver, while the suspect was also with his vehicle and both of them were heading to Bansang. As both vehicles approached the PIU checkpoint (junction at YBK), the deceased's father overtook the suspect's vehicle."

When they arrived at the YBK checkpoint, our source explained, the deceased's father launched a complaint at the police checkpoint and then a heated argument ensued between the deceased's younger brother and the suspect. This resulted to a fight, whiles the deceased Ebrima Sanyang, who was standing and attempted to separate his younger brother from the suspect, Bakary Jallow, the suspect, took a scissor and stabbed the deceased, leaving him in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Bansang Hospital where he was pronounced death."

