Gambia: Mandatory Use of Face Masks!

The Gambia government last Friday makes it mandatory for people to wear face masks throughout the country. The move came following the lifting of State of Public Emergency by the presidency. Though, the mandatory use of face masks is part of a broader mechanism to help stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country is a cause of concern. These past days, there has been sharp increase in the number of reported cases

The Gambia currently has a total of 277 cases, 6 deaths and 60 people are reported to have recovered from the virus.

With the figures soaring, government last week decided to make it mandatory for all to use face masks especially those entering public places.

When the public strictly adhere to these new regulations, it would help a great deal in stemming further rise of Covid-19.

Experts believe that covering the nose and mouth as far as Covid-19 is concern, are the main confirmed sources of transmission of virus that causes coronavirus infection coronavirus.

When about to enter any of public gathering where social distancing may be difficult, one is strongly encouraged to wear a face mask.

Though, it will take time before most people especially those conservative minds get use or approve of it. But we should bear in mind that the use of face masks is for our own health.

And wearing of face masks simply means covering your nose and mouth while allowing you to breathe comfortably. But we've seen instances where people instead of wearing it as recommended, resort to using it other wisely, thereby exposing their nose parts. That is to say one is still exposing self to the dangers of pandemic and thus rendering the purpose meaningless. It should be noted that lowering the face mask in a public place is as dangerous as not wearing a mask.

Also, those who prefer to use the locally made, let's use material that one find to be comfortable and breathable, such as cotton.

Each one, teach one. COVID-19 knows no ethnicity, no job description, no net wealth, no rank in society, no gender and borders. It is an international pandemic that has infected over millions of people and claimed the lives of thousands globally, with the numbers still rising. So let's battle it to end!

