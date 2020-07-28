Gambia: Gorgi Mboob Sent On Administrative Leave

Gorgi Mboob, the commander of the Anti Crime Unit (ACU) of The Gambia Police Force has been put under administrative leave amid torture allegation; The Point has been reliably informed.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has also set up a high profile investigation into the alleged torture of Ebrima Sanneh, a native of Brikama who accused Gorgi Mboob of gross human rights violation including forced labour.

"Mr. Mboob is put under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," a source familiar with the matter told our reporter.

"An investigation was conducted on allegation involving Gorgi Mboob, who is alleged to have taken D14 million from one Lamin Kanteh. However, the investigation revealed that the money was not recovered from Anti Crime Unit of GPF," our source added.