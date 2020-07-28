Gambia: Gorgi Mboob Sent On Administrative Leave

28 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Gorgi Mboob, the commander of the Anti Crime Unit (ACU) of The Gambia Police Force has been put under administrative leave amid torture allegation; The Point has been reliably informed.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has also set up a high profile investigation into the alleged torture of Ebrima Sanneh, a native of Brikama who accused Gorgi Mboob of gross human rights violation including forced labour.

"Mr. Mboob is put under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," a source familiar with the matter told our reporter.

"An investigation was conducted on allegation involving Gorgi Mboob, who is alleged to have taken D14 million from one Lamin Kanteh. However, the investigation revealed that the money was not recovered from Anti Crime Unit of GPF," our source added.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.