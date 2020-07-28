Gambia: Sports Minister Participates in Commonwealth Virtual Video Conference

28 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Youth and Sports minister, Hadrammeh Sidibeh has participated in the Commonwealth ministerial virtual conference on sports and Covid-19 pandemic across the world where he described coronavirus pandemic as a global health and societal emergency that has impacted all segments of society, including sports.

"The pandemic has affected community and grassroots sporting activities which have been halted while numerous international and professional sport and leagues have been postponed or cancelled. These measures have affected the whole sector with flow on repercussions, for the health, societal and economic contributions that sport makes in Commonwealth countries," he said.

Mr. Sidibeh said the societal impact of the pandemic has also been significant, adding that it is expected that The Gambia will experience the first increase in poverty since 1998, with thousands working in the informal sector expected to fall into extreme poverty.

However, social distancing measures and restrictions on mobility implemented to contain the spread of the virus; existing inequalities in type and division of labor and the overall economic impact of the pandemic have disproportionately impacted vulnerable groups.

According to him, young people are facing triple shock due to Covid-19, noting that more than one in six young people have stopped working, while education and training are being disrupted.

He said emerging evidence across all regions in the country have also shown that domestic violence is on the rise, with many households registering significant increase in rates of violence against women and girls since the proclamation of the state of emergency.

He activities that are most affected by Covid-19 in The Gambia include the cancellation of community sport events, national leagues, closure of all sport facilities and no access to training facilities for Olympic athletes, saying that has affected income generation of the athletes, postponement of sport projects, cancellation of all schools sport programs and postponement of visits by scout agents.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.