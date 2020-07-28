Gambia: WANEP-Gambia Convenes Round Table Discussion On Conflict Prevention

28 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sana Jallow

West African Network for Peace Building [WANEP] Gambia, with support from UNDP, last Thursday convened a round table discussion of national and international partners on establishing infrastructure for peace in The Gambia.

The forum which was attended by government officials and development partners, was held at the Ministry of the Interior in Kotu, where Permanent Secretary Assan Tangara praised the idea of establishing an infrastructure for peace [14P] for The Gambia, a platform that would be an essential model for developing local capacity to preventing violent and destructive conflicts and mitigate and strike compromise between conflicting parties.

He said plans put for the establishment of the infrastructure came from the realisation that there is lack of institutional framework and coordinated approach towards maintaining and sustaining peace in The Gambia.

According to PS Tanagra, it is obvious that infrastructure for peace is central to any meaningful development, saying as such, peace building as a mitigation and prevention strategy will enable a country to implement her development programmes and activities since a nation without peace can never develop.

He thanked the project team, including his ministry, UNDP, Office of the President and WANEP for supporting the Round Table discussion. "This foresight virtual meeting is as a result of COVID19 pandemic."

Salami Njai, national coordinator of WANEP - The Gambia, said almost four years since Gambia's new government came to power; series of reforms have taken place.

Ndumbeh Saho, director of coordination of the Department of Strategic, policy and delivery at the Office of the President, said the forum was essential in realising the National Development Plan in reforming key democratic institutions and re-establishing the rights and freedoms of Gambian citizens to ensure peace and stability.

According to her, concept of the national infrastructure for peace is an important emerging model and strategic framework for developing state capacity to prevent conflict, saying the model helps countries to protect civilians and effectively respond to challenges of development and internal conflicts.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.